Amouranth Receives Fifth Ban From Twitch

For the fifth time in her streaming career, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa has found herself once again banned from Twitch. The streaming platform booted Amouranth off of the site to close this week, although a reason for the decision wasn’t given at the time. Furthermore, it’s not certain at this moment whether or not Amouranth will be able to come back to Twitch in the future, or if instead, this ban will be permanent.

Amouranth’s most recent ban for Twitch specifically transpired on the afternoon of October 8. Not long after the ban became public knowledge, social media exploded with speculation about what the often-controversial streamer could have done this time around to warrant the boot. According to Amouranth herself, though, she’s not sure what she did. In a video shared to her YouTube channel today, she talked about the situation and said that she still doesn’t know why Twitch opted to boot her from the platform. While much of the video that she shared was tongue in cheek, she didn’t provide any notable context about why the ban occurred. Instead, she just informed fans about where they can follow her in the future.

https://twitter.com/StreamerBans/status/1446566991381385224

Perhaps the most interesting part about this fifth ban from Twitch for Amouranth is that it wasn’t the only platform she was banned from over the past day. In addition to her Twitch channel being nuked from existence (for the moment, at least), she was also banned from TikTok and Instagram. At this point in time, the only remaining major social channel that she has is on Twitter, where she simply posted that she was “banned everywhere.” However, the bans in question didn’t seem to bother her, likely because she knows that in a roundabout way, the bans only bring more attention to her platform.

