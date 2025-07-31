An All-Time Pixar Franchise is Finally Joining Disney Lorcana (And We Can’t Wait)

Disney Lorcana already includes a number of iconic characters and franchises, and even more will join the fun with the upcoming sets Fabled and Whispers in the Well. Those sets will feature welcome debuts from favorites like A Goofy Movie and Gargoyles, but Ravensburger is now teasing that another franchise is making its way to the game, and it happens to be an all-time classic franchise from the brilliant minds of Pixar.

That franchise is Pixar’s classic Toy Story, which Ravensburger has revealed is coming to Lorcana in Q2 of 2026. We don’t know the name of the set they will debut in yet, but with a franchise as beloved as Toy Story, it is likely to be that set’s focal point in terms of roster and mechanics.

Names that come to mind immediately are Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep, Rex, Jessie, Mr. Potato Head, Hamm, and Slinky Dog, though we also hope to see some newer additions to the franchise in the mix, like Forky, Ducky, Bunny, and Duke Caboom, who were all introduced in Toy Story 4.

There will also be some new characters brought to the franchise with the upcoming Toy Story 5, including an adorable green children’s tablet. While it’s not known if those characters will make their way to the new set, there is a chance given that Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters on June 19th, 2026. That would fit in the Q2 of 2026 window, so perhaps fans will see more crossover there than expected.

Tim Allen provided some insight about the anticipated film, and while it will certainly feature Buzz and Woody, they won’t actually be the main character this time around. “I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie,” Allen told WIVB. “Woody and I do realign. And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyear.”

Are you excited for Toy Story coming to Disney Lorcana? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Disney and Lorcana with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!