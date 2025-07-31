A Lilo & Stitch Favorite Finally Arrives in Disney Lorcana’s New Set

Disney Lorcana is stepping into its next chapter with Fabled, which will not only introduce new rarities to collect but also a host of fan-favorite characters, including the crew from A Goofy Movie. As fans wait for Fabled, Ravensburger has teased that another fan favorite is making their way to Lorcana in the game’s next set, though this time from the world of Lilo & Stitch. As for the next set, a holiday twist makes it even better.

Today Ravensburger revealed the first look at the next set after Whispers in the Well, which is titled Winterspell. The new set will launch in Q1 of 2026, and while it will star everyone’s favorite blue alien, it will also star Stitch’s adorable pink pal Angel, who is making her Disney Lorcana debut. You can check out the first look at Stitch and Angel (alongside a stylin Snowman) below.

The set will be perfect for Lorcana fans wanting to bring some festive spirit to their next game. It’s unknown exactly when the new set will release, but you pretty much had us at Stitch, Angel, and snow, so everything else is icing on the cake.

As for the rest of Winterspell, one has to hope that there are some Christmas-themed cards throughout the set, even if just in promo card form. If not, then some classic snow scenes would be a lovely fit, including that iconic scene from Beauty and the Beast where they are outside the castle and snowballs get thrown. That said, that could just be me wanting to get more Beauty and the Beast cards, so perhaps I’m a bit biased.

Angel made her franchise debut in Lilo & Stitch: The Series, and was Experiment 624 created by Jumba. Angel was designed to change rehabilitated individuals back to their former selves, and she would at one point work with Gantu to try and trap Stitch. Eventually though she would fall in love with Stitch, and while they don’t always get to be in the same place due to Angel’s massive singing career, they are still very much in love.

Angel brings another key piece of the Stitch universe into Lorcana, and having both Stitch and Angel in a winter-themed set is amazing. Several other characters from the original Stitch film have already made it into the game, and hopefully, it won’t be too long before more characters get some Lorcana shine.

Are you excited for Angel’s Disney Lorcana debut, and what do you hope to see in the next set? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Disney Lorcana with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!