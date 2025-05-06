Disney Lorcana Teases Gargoyles in Next Set Reveal

Play video

Disney Lorcana is set for a big 2025 with the arrival of Reign of Jafar and Fabled, but there is another big set on the horizon. Ravensburger has revealed the first look at this year’s final Lorcana set, titled Whispers in the Well, which will arrive in Quarter 4 of 2025. As you can see in the stunning artwork below, the set features Disney faves like Mickey and Ariel, but it also provides the first hint of another major Disney franchise, and you can see them in the background on the far left. That seems to be implying that yes, Gargoyles is heading to Disney Lorcana, and to say we are hyped would be an understatement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you look over to the left of Ariel, you’ll see a winged figure near a tree in the background, and it certainly looks like the lovable brawler Broadway from Disney’s Gargoyles. To this point, Lorcana has brought in a number of fan favorites from the animated television realm, including Rescue Rangers most recently, but now it’s Gargoyles’ turn, and we cannot wait to see the cards and who all make the list.

One has to assume that we’ll see the main lineup of Gargoyles, including Goliath, Elisa, Hudson, Demona, Brooklyn, Lexington, Bronx, and Xanatos, though we could also see some other surprise additions make the cut as well. Plus, there’s no guarantee all of the main cast will make it into the first set, though more often than not ,when a new franchise is introduced to Lorcana, multiple characters are introduced in the set together.

We also know a few details on the Whispers in the Well story, which revolve around a new type of Glimmer known as Ethereal Glimmers, but not much is known about them. You’ll learn more about them through the cards and the lore, and there seem to be some other clues in the picture as to other characters we will see.

There is also a Gargoyles live-action series in the works at Disney, but it’s taking a bit to get the formula exactly right. Hopefully, we’ll see that take off soon, but at least we know the big time series will be alive and well in the cards of Lorcana, which is gearing up for an even bigger second chapter.

“It is an honor to usher Disney Lorcana TCG into this exciting next chapter,” said Elaine Chase, Chief Marketing Officer for TCGs at Ravensburger. “I’m excited to bring my three decades of experience working on trading card games to Disney Lorcana TCG, and I’ve learned how to move from a super-hot launch to supporting a trading card game for the long haul. I can’t wait for fans to see everything we are planning!”

Are you excited for the debut of Gargoyles in Disney Lorcana? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Disney Lorcana and tabletop with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!