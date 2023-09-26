Analogue Pocket Reveals New "Highly Limited" Transparent Editions

Last month, a new variation on the Analogue Pocket released, offering the handheld system in a sleek glow-in-the-dark color design. Today, Analogue revealed a new line of transparent limited editions, and like the glow in the dark design, these will also be available in "highly limited quantities." There will be seven transparent designs in total: Transparent Clear, Transparent Smoke, Transparent Red, Transparent Blue, Transparent Orange, Transparent Green, and Transparent Purple. All seven of these designs will be available for pre-order on September 29th at 8 a.m. PT. The systems will retail for $249.99.

Readers interested in pre-ordering the new Analogue Pocket designs can do so at the company's official website right here. According to Analogue, the systems will begin shipping in two weeks, so there won't be a long wait between pre-order and release! An image of the designs can be found below.

(Photo: Analogue)

"Highly Limited" Analogue Pocket

The Transparent Analogue Pocket designs bring to mind the wide range of options that were available for the Game Boy Color more than two decades ago. While most of Nintendo's official options were solid colors, they also had a transparent purple design. As a result, that color might be one of the more in-demand options, but it's hard to say for sure. Those interested in snagging one of these designs should note that the "highly limited" description is quite accurate. The Analogue Pocket has been a really hot item since it released back in 2021, and can be pretty hard to come by on its own. The limited edition models have been even rarer; the glow in the dark version of the Analogue Pocket sold out in less than three minutes when it released last month, leading to a lot of frustration among video game fans. Anyone interested in getting a Transparent Analogue Pocket will want to be ready at 8 a.m. PT on the dot!

Analogue Pocket Games

The Analogue Pocket is a handheld video game system that plays cartridges that originally released for the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. Analogue also offers separate adapters that allow the system to play games released for other handheld systems, including the Sega Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket, Neo Geo Pocket Color, and Atari Lynx. These do cost extra on top of the Analogue Pocket's price point, but they greatly increase the system's potential library.

Speaking of add-ons, there's also an optional dock, which can be used for playing the system on a TV, in a manner similar to the Nintendo Switch. The dock costs $99.99. The Analogue Pocket also has a number of quality-of-life improvements over the original systems, such as a low-power sleep mode, the ability to take screen captures, and more.

Are you going to try getting a transparent Analogue Pocket? Does this system have any appeal to you?