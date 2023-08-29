Analogue Pocket Reveals "Highly Limited" Glow in the Dark Handheld

The Analogue Pocket has been a hot item since its release back in 2021, and the handheld has received rave reviews over the years. Today, Analogue revealed a new variation on the system: a glow in the dark handheld that will be available "in highly limited quantities." The system will be going on sale on Friday, September 1st at 8 a.m. PT. The good news is, the system will ship out on September 5th, so those that are able to secure a pre-order won't have to wait long for it to arrive!

Images of the handheld were shared on the company's official Twitter account, and immediately drew a lot of interest from fans! Readers can check out an image of the console below. The system will retail for $249.99, and pre-orders will be available through the company's website right here.

See more info at https://t.co/AHl6AirQeq pic.twitter.com/tfaZujunzg — Analogue (@analogue) August 28, 2023

What is the Analogue Pocket?

The Analogue Pocket is a handheld device that plays cartridges originally released for the Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance. The handheld includes a number of quality-of-life improvements over the original Nintendo systems, including a low-power sleep mode. There are also various adapters that can be purchased for the Analogue Pocket, which make it compatible with games released for handhelds like the Sega Game Gear, Neo Geo Pocket, Neo Geo Pocket Color, and Atari Lynx. A dock for the system can also be purchased, allowing the games to be played on a TV, similar to the Nintendo Switch.

One of the biggest problems with the Analogue Pocket is that the system has been quite hard to obtain since it released. Orders have taken a very long time to fulfill, though an update from the company states that "99.9% of all pocket preorders have shipped," and the last outstanding orders will begin shipping this week. That should be good news for those planning to buy the glow in the dark edition, or just a standard Analogue Pocket in the near future!

What's the appeal of the Analogue Pocket?

For retro purists, Analogue's systems provide an excellent method of revisiting classic games. One of the biggest problems with retro games is that very few of them are offered on modern systems. While Nintendo has been making classic Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance games available on Switch over the last year, the actual number remains quite small. Some of the biggest games are still missing, including most of the Pokemon games, and there are a lot of titles we'll likely never see again on modern systems. Retro consoles like the Analogue Pocket provide a way of playing older cartridges on modern hardware, while allowing users to enjoy several modern touches.

Are you planning to preorder a glow in the dark Analogue Pocket later this week? Have you purchased a system from Analogue before? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!