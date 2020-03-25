Angry Birds Animated Series In the Works at Netflix

Netflix, CAKE, and Rovio Entertainment are working on a new Angry Birds animated series called Angry Birds: Summer Madness, the companies announced this week. Announced on Wednesday, the animated series is scheduled to be released starting in 2021 and will be modeled after the world of Angry Birds, the property that began as a hit mobile game and later evolved into other games and even got its own movies. This upcoming series will consist of 40 episodes which will be released through Netflix and will feature some of the most memorable characters from the Angry Birds roster including Red and others.

The 40 episodes currently planned for Angry Birds: Summer Madness will each run for around 11 minutes, Netflix said in its announcement. For those who saw the Angry Birds films that released over the past few years, you’ll see the series take after humor established in those movies, according to Netflix.

This show will follow the story of Red, Bomb, Chuck, and other characters from Angry Birds as “tween birds at summer camp.” They’re led by Might Eagle, and true to the ongoing Angry Birds feud between the Birds and the Pigs, the Pigs are just across the lake from the Birds’ camp which we expect will lead to constant confrontations between the two groups.

Some artwork from the upcoming animated series was shared within the announcement to show a few of the characters from the Angry Birds franchise hanging out around a campfire in their summer camp setting.

This Netflix series will be the first animated show of its kind featuring the characters from Angry Birds after the now iconic franchise has already found its way into other mediums beyond the original mobile game format.

“Angry Birds animated content plays a key role in our long-term franchise strategy,” said Ville Heijari, CMO at Rovio. “After more than a decade in hit games, blockbuster movies and licensed products, this is the Angry Birds’ first foray into a long-form series. We’re delighted to continue our partnership with CAKE and can’t wait to unveil the world of Angry Birds: Summer Madness to viewers on Netflix.”

Angry Birds: Summer Madness is scheduled to release on Netflix in 2021.