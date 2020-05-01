Animal Crossing Fans Really Want an Update For the Spinosaurus
When it comes to extinct species, scientists are constantly making new discoveries that might contradict previous beliefs. Often, these new discoveries have an unforeseen impact on popular culture. Such is the case with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In the game, players can dig up fossilized remains and donate them to the local museum, where they are prominently displayed. One of these fossil sets belongs to the Spinosaurus. Over the last few days, a newly discovered fossil has revealed that the Spinosaurus actually possessed a tail shaped like a propeller, which helped it swim. Of course, the takeaway for Animal Crossing fans is that their completed Spinosaurus builds are no longer accurate, and fans are clamoring for a fix from Nintendo!
Would you like to see Nintendo add a patch for the Spinosaurus in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what Animal Crossing fans think about the Spinosaurus discovery!
Talk about an unforeseen problem!
Animal crossing
fans when they see their #Spinosaurus
skeleton is now wrong pic.twitter.com/kStfqRdWMD
Animal crossing fans when they see their #Spinosaurus skeleton is now wrong pic.twitter.com/kStfqRdWMD— YOGB (@YOGB_Mate) April 29, 2020
So... update when?
Animal Crossing
Devs seeing the news about the new Spinosaurus tail pic.twitter.com/em4ReUIMi2
Animal Crossing Devs seeing the news about the new Spinosaurus tail pic.twitter.com/em4ReUIMi2— Vent (@ThiccVent) April 30, 2020
Or possibly laughing!
The people that
modeled the spinosaurus skeleton in animal crossing must be
fuming
The people that modeled the spinosaurus skeleton in animal crossing must be fuming— fossil hunter (@trashthetic69) April 30, 2020
#BlathersLied
Yesterday in
paleontology #AnimalCrossing
#Spinosaurus
pic.twitter.com/Ay0E1ODQl9
Yesterday in paleontology #AnimalCrossing #Spinosaurus pic.twitter.com/Ay0E1ODQl9— An Emil Crossing (@armadillorollup) April 30, 2020
It's heartbreaking, really.
Me now knowing the Spinosaurus skeleton in my animal
crossing museum is wrong pic.twitter.com/TtCVgKUcqG
Me now knowing the Spinosaurus skeleton in my animal crossing museum is wrong pic.twitter.com/TtCVgKUcqG— Lewis Eyre (@EyreOrchist) April 29, 2020
If only the developers could time travel and fix it... wait.
Spinosaurus tail has been incorrect for about 24 hours in
animal crossing now so the game is literally
unplayable
Spinosaurus tail has been incorrect for about 24 hours in animal crossing now so the game is literally unplayable— Rachel Goulding (@RachelGouldin13) April 30, 2020
Come on, Nintendo.
@animalcrossing
can we get an updated scientifically-accurate Spinosaurus? https://t.co/HLaGFaZo35
@animalcrossing can we get an updated scientifically-accurate Spinosaurus? https://t.co/HLaGFaZo35— Prince of Scientific Clock 🎡 (@resonanceknight) April 30, 2020
"Release the Spinosaurus tail" is the new "Release the Snyder Cut."
Animal Crossing
Spinosaurus Tail update please
Animal Crossing Spinosaurus Tail update please— N 🐈🐊🐃🚸 (@xnolanjohnson) April 30, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.