Animal Crossing Fans Really Want an Update For the Spinosaurus

When it comes to extinct species, scientists are constantly making new discoveries that might contradict previous beliefs. Often, these new discoveries have an unforeseen impact on popular culture. Such is the case with Animal Crossing: New Horizons. In the game, players can dig up fossilized remains and donate them to the local museum, where they are prominently displayed. One of these fossil sets belongs to the Spinosaurus. Over the last few days, a newly discovered fossil has revealed that the Spinosaurus actually possessed a tail shaped like a propeller, which helped it swim. Of course, the takeaway for Animal Crossing fans is that their completed Spinosaurus builds are no longer accurate, and fans are clamoring for a fix from Nintendo!

Would you like to see Nintendo add a patch for the Spinosaurus in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what Animal Crossing fans think about the Spinosaurus discovery!