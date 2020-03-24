Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players are Creating Homages to Popular Movies

In just a few short days, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has proven to be a massive hit for Nintendo. With people around the world keeping themselves self-isolated, the latest entry in the Animal Crossing franchise seems like the perfect way for gamers to spend some relaxing gaming time. It certainly helps that New Horizons features a number of improvements and new features that were not present in its predecessors. One new feature is the Nook Phone’s camera. Players can use the “app” to take pictures and edit them to make some neat photos, then upload them to social media. Some creative players have even been using that feature to create new takes on popular movies. The results have been amusing to say the least!

Have you used the Nook Phone's camera app in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Have you created something fun and clever in the game?

Keep reading to find out what films players are recreating in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

The Shining.

The Lighthouse.

Animal Crossing presents…

The Lighthouse pic.twitter.com/EdfOVbnPRr — Roberto Silva (@robsilva97) March 23, 2020

Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Midsommar.

The Lorax.

Stuck in Love.

Some players are creating movie posters, too!

“This ain’t no game.”

