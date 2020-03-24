Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players are Creating Homages to Popular Movies

In just a few short days, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has proven to be a massive hit for Nintendo. With people around the world keeping themselves self-isolated, the latest entry in the Animal Crossing franchise seems like the perfect way for gamers to spend some relaxing gaming time. It certainly helps that New Horizons features a number of improvements and new features that were not present in its predecessors. One new feature is the Nook Phone’s camera. Players can use the “app” to take pictures and edit them to make some neat photos, then upload them to social media. Some creative players have even been using that feature to create new takes on popular movies. The results have been amusing to say the least!
Have you used the Nook Phone’s camera app in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Have you created something fun and clever in the game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Videos by ComicBook.com
Keep reading to find out what films players are recreating in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!
The Shining.
Hello, Danny.. come and play with us #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #movie pic.twitter.com/GjRdbvFURn— Mira (@AdMirabella33) March 20, 2020
The Lighthouse.
Animal Crossing presents…— Roberto Silva (@robsilva97) March 23, 2020
The Lighthouse pic.twitter.com/EdfOVbnPRr
Portrait of a Lady on Fire.
Hope they’ll meet again #AnimalCrossing pic.twitter.com/kzimaQSjaG— Xiaoyi (@Xiaoyi_no) March 21, 2020
Midsommar.
Name this movie #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/IksFkYpmgA— ✨ Tyler ✨ (@WorldJumpin) March 23, 2020
The Lorax.
how bad can i possibly be pic.twitter.com/pG8FK1uYlF— kin assigned mike wazowski (@clownpowder) March 23, 2020
Stuck in Love.
Quick, what movie is this from?— bread 🍞 (@atwitformamamoo) March 24, 2020
“I remember that it hurt, looking at her hurt.”@WheeinsHaseul#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/fVlDOnB0TW
Some players are creating movie posters, too!
daily pic: put up some horror movie posters!! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/5msu9pItaQ— harrison 🦆🦆 (@yungchamu) March 24, 2020
“This ain’t no game.”
I made this awesome Super Mario Bros Movie Japanese poster #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/GJBwjpm2zI— mike.birkbeck.art (@ArtBirkbeck) March 23, 2020
Paul Rudd could appreciate this.
Got my house, so decorated it with this image of Mac from 90s movie/McDonalds advert “Mac and Me”. Classy. #AnimalCrossing #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/mhqKmtMAVS— James Sutherland (@jamessutherland) March 21, 2020