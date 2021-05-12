New Animal Crossing: New Horizons Build-a-Bear Bundles Now Available

✖

Last month, Build-a-Bear released the first two options in a collection based on the Nintendo Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Fans of the game were able to snag Tom Nook or Isabelle in their summer clothing, and now there are options for both characters based on their winter attire! As of this writing, both of the bundles are in-stock at the official Build-a-Bear website, in addition to the previous offerings. Like the first two options, fans can snag a bundle of the plush that plays the game's opening theme, or one that features multiple phrases. All bundles are priced at $51.

Images of the latest Build-a-Bear offerings can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Animal Crossing fans have been hoping to see more options released through the Build-a-Bear collection. While these two plushes are technically the same as those released last month, it does show that Build-a-Bear will be offering more product based on the games. Hopefully, fans can expect to see more characters in the coming months!

Since the game's release last year, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has proven to be one of the Nintendo Switch's biggest surprises. The series was traditionally a niche seller for Nintendo, but New Horizons has become a major success. That success has led to increased demand for merchandise based on the series, and items like Build-a-Bear plushes and amiibo cards have become hot items, as a result; there have even been knock-off games! Now that New Horizons has been available for a year, it will be interesting to see if the game's popularity will cool down a bit, or if Nintendo will release more significant updates to keep players involved.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

