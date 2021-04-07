Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fans Disappointed Over Build-a-Bear Options

Earlier today, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection was revealed from Build-a-Bear. Many fans of the Nintendo Switch game were excited to purchase the Tom Nook and Isabelle bears, but others were less impressed. It seems that many were hoping to see characters beyond the two initial offerings. Many took to social media to share their disappointment with the small size of the collection. There is some hope for these fans, however. Given how quickly Tom Nook and Isabelle sold out online, it seems like a safe bet that Build-a-Bear will offer a lot more characters in the future, similar to the way it releases its Pokemon offerings!

Were you disappointed with the Animal Crossing Build-a-Bear collection? Which villagers were you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection at Build-a-Bear!

