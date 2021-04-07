Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fans Disappointed Over Build-a-Bear Options
Earlier today, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection was revealed from Build-a-Bear. Many fans of the Nintendo Switch game were excited to purchase the Tom Nook and Isabelle bears, but others were less impressed. It seems that many were hoping to see characters beyond the two initial offerings. Many took to social media to share their disappointment with the small size of the collection. There is some hope for these fans, however. Given how quickly Tom Nook and Isabelle sold out online, it seems like a safe bet that Build-a-Bear will offer a lot more characters in the future, similar to the way it releases its Pokemon offerings!
Were you disappointed with the Animal Crossing Build-a-Bear collection? Which villagers were you hoping to see? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the Animal Crossing: New Horizons collection at Build-a-Bear!
Fans were hoping for more variety.
the fact that animal crossing x build a bear is this disappointing is sad. they literally have hundreds of villagers to chose from, including an entire section of JUST bears.— Myr✨ (@flaminhairedkat) April 7, 2021
That would have made a lot of sense!
im just saying... there is a literal animal crossing character who is a STUFFED BEAR... and they didnt make a build a bear of him. im just saying.— rover (@MlLKCAT) April 7, 2021
There's a definite lack of Timmy and Tommy.
Build a bear did a collab with Animal crossing but only Tom Nook and Isabelle are options and I'm so sad bc i wanted to get me and my gf matching timmy and tommys 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ly5LbvSTTQ— MEL 🌙☁️ | NJ3 ERɅ (@vespersnwbb) April 7, 2021
With so many Villagers in the game, some fans were bound to be disappointed.
i’m so upset bc i was so excited to see all the animal crossing villagers in the new build a bear collection and there’s only two of them. i just want a stitches and a maple :(— f thot fitzgerald (@bimboAIRAM) April 6, 2021
This is some Isabelle SLANDER.
remember when we all got excited for the animal crossing buildabear and it turned out to be the crook and the weakest link— Alicia (@_marchdays) April 6, 2021
A poll would have been an excellent idea!
build a bear should have done a villager poll to make an actual line-up of plushies for animal crossing— sweettoothdinosaur (@sweettoothdino) April 6, 2021
Rumors got fans hopes up.
whoever spread the rumor about the bob animal crossing build a bear plush............i wish u a very step on a lego 🙁— katie (@sleepymegacast) April 6, 2021
Hopefully more characters will arrive soon.
Me when the build a bear X animal crossing collab was released 🙃 #AnimalCrossing #buildabear #NewHorizons pic.twitter.com/LgjiYV1wv7— FrOsTy (@FrostyZakk) April 6, 2021
That could be a way to make some fans feel better!
@animalcrossing can u guys make up for the disappointment of the build a bear collection by giving us brewster back— kaylee (@underscorekay) April 7, 2021