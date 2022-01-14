Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fan Creates Incredible Island Based on The Witcher

Since the game’s release nearly two years ago, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have come up with some incredible island designs. Twitter user Katrina Rose has joined that club, sharing a clip online of her island, which is based on The Witcher! The island features an incredible number of details, and the coolest one just might be her resident, which bears a striking resemblance to Geralt of Rivia. Katrina has also used a number of Animal Crossing items to great effect, including the Decayed Trees, Lawn Gnome, and more. The result is a must-see for fans of Animal Crossing and The Witcher!

A clip featuring the island can be found embedded below. Katrina has shared her Dream Address for the island, which is DA-8037-5177-6075.

https://twitter.com/AndromedaRose4/status/1481244577944244232

Dream Addresses allow players to share their islands with everyone online, but players can’t do anything to impact the island itself, like taking all the fruit, or chopping down the trees. The concept of visiting dream locations originated with Animal Crossing: New Leaf, and it’s become a great way to allow players to share their creations with the wider community. As a result, fans can check out cool islands like Katrina’s!

It really is incredible how Animal Crossing players are still coming up with such awesome designs after all this time! It’s certainly a testament to the creativity of the game’s fans, and the options that are available to players. Unfortunately, major updates for the game came to an end last year, so players will have to make do with what’s available. On one hand, that’s a bit disappointing, but on the other hand, it’s fun to see what players can do using what’s currently in the game. Clearly, fans are still finding new ways to push New Horizons to its limits!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Animal Crossing: New Horizons? What do you think of this island based on The Witcher? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!