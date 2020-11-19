Animal Crossing: New Horizons' New Update Fixes Fan-Favorite Glitch

✖

Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 1.6.0 update released on Nintendo Switch last night, and it brought with it a number of additions, but it also brought one notable subtraction, as well! The update patched the game's "camo glitch," which allowed players to decorate items with color palettes other than the ones that Nintendo offers. The result allowed items to take on unique combinations of colors. Unfortunately, that has now come to an end. Nintendo has made a habit of patching out glitches in the game's bigger updates, so this shouldn't come as a surprise, though it is a bit disappointing to fans of customization!

A video of the glitch from YouTube user AbdallahSmash026 can be found embedded below.

Back in September, fans were equally disappointed when the 1.5.0 update for the game removed the Harv's Fence hacked item. Unfortunately, when it comes to hacks and glitches, Nintendo tends to remove them fairly regularly. It's somewhat understandable that the company wouldn't want to allow users to keep hacked items in the game, but Nintendo hasn't offered these types of options in a legitimate manner. Hopefully, if fans make their voices heard, Nintendo will give players more ways of decorating items with different color palettes, and will add items like Harv's Fence.

For now, fans will just have to keep in mind that, when they use hacked items and cheats, those are subject to removal from the game by Nintendo in future updates. As such, players might want to hold off on taking advantage of glitches such as these.

This removal is certain to disappoint some players, but the game's 1.6.0 update should prove exciting for most fans. The winter update includes greater storage capacity, and events based on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Traditionally, Animal Crossing games have included holiday content in the game from the start, but Nintendo opted to add these features in the form of updates, to prevent players that "time travel" from spoiling others. On the plus side, this method has given players an added incentive to stick with the game longer!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

