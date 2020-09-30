Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Removes Hacked Items
Yesterday saw the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 1.5.0 update on Nintendo Switch, bringing with it a slew of new items and activities for the Halloween season. While the update has added plenty of new, it also seems to have removed some things; namely hacked items. Players are reporting that hacked items like Harv's Fence disappeared from their islands following the update. Across social media, players have shared their disappointment over the removal. At this time, it does not seem that Nintendo has any plans to offer these items in a legitimate way, but fans are hoping for one now more than ever.
Did you use hacked items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Were you disappointed by the removal? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
So sad Harv’s fences are gone 😭😭😭— Scrafty | BLM (@scraftycrossing) September 30, 2020
Goodbye my fav hacked item, Harv's fence! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/R5jJMWMGLn— ☾ (@CZRABINO) September 30, 2020
my harv’s fences & kk slider chairs 😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😟😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔😔 thinking twice if I shld even update now 🤡🤡🤡— renae (@renaesim_) September 30, 2020
Nintendo took away our harv’s fences, but gave us pumpkins, Nintendo took away Brewster, and gave us Jack. Nintendo took away Katrina and gave us a joy con thingy. I‘d say we are overpaying 🤷♀️
dont hurt me 🤭💕— isimeia (@isimeia) September 30, 2020
So did anyone else have an insane amount of Harv’s fence all around their island and now their island is such a massive dump too? 😩— Tara McMahon (@misstaramcmahon) September 30, 2020
the pumpkin fence is cute and all but it's no harv's fencing 😔🤚— yanni 🍯 (@honeydukesy) September 30, 2020
Ok there’s a possibility that they could add the fence from Harv’s island to the games as a real item/usable fence,, at least I hope so. Because it’s so pretty TT— Ida ♡ (@IJ_crossing) September 30, 2020
if anything... if anything...... nintendo pls give us harv’s fence as an actual diy fence.... I’m begging— dalia🌻☕️ acnh youtuber (@daliacrossing) September 30, 2020