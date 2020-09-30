Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update Removes Hacked Items

Yesterday saw the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons' 1.5.0 update on Nintendo Switch, bringing with it a slew of new items and activities for the Halloween season. While the update has added plenty of new, it also seems to have removed some things; namely hacked items. Players are reporting that hacked items like Harv's Fence disappeared from their islands following the update. Across social media, players have shared their disappointment over the removal. At this time, it does not seem that Nintendo has any plans to offer these items in a legitimate way, but fans are hoping for one now more than ever.

