Animal Crossing: New Horizons Winter Update Is Now Live

✖

Following yesterday's reveal, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 1.6.0 update is now live on Nintendo Switch. For fans looking forward to a little holiday fun over the next few weeks, this update should be just the thing! Version 1.6.0 will allow players to participate in two holiday events: Turkey Day and Toy Day. Turkey Day happens to coincide with Thanksgiving in the U.S., bringing the famous chef Franklin to the game on November 26th. Toy Day, naturally, takes place on December 24th, and sees the character Jingle arrive. However, the whole month of December will allow players to participate in events related to the holiday!

The announcement from the official Animal Crossing Twitter account can be found embedded below.

[Announcement]

The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons free Winter Update is now available! Enjoy a slew of upcoming seasonal events, plus additions like the ability to expand your home storage, the option to visit random islands in dreams, new Reactions and hairstyles, and more! pic.twitter.com/WylnLhRwmu — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) November 19, 2020

Both Franklin and Jingle have appeared in previous Animal Crossing games, similar to the Halloween character Jack. Franklin's Turkey Day event will task players with gathering ingredients throughout the island in order to help make a dish to serve the other residents. In December, players will be able to start purchasing toys via Nook's Cranny, which can then be given to the game's residents on Toy Day. Helping Jingle deliver presents will get players a gift. The island will also see a number of holiday-themed decorations, and players will be able to craft new items.

In previous Animal Crossing releases, players were able to access all holidays in the game by adjusting the console's calendar. For New Horizons, however, Nintendo decided to release new holidays in the game via updates, instead. This came as a disappointment to those that enjoy using "time travel" in the game, but it also prevented those same players from spoiling others on social media. Following version 1.6.0, players can expect to see the next major update released in January.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to the game's new update? Which holiday are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!