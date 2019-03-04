‘Anthem’ and ‘Kingdom Hearts III’ Dominate the UK Charts

Despite Anthem’s mixed reception from the team over at BioWare, the game is killing it in major parts of the world like Japan and the UK. Though physical sales are down in the US, digital sales continue to do well in addition to the current reigning champ: Kingdom Hearts III.

Resident Evil 2 continues to do incredibly well also in addition to Red Dead Redemption 2. According to a popular chart tracker, here’s what ten games are smashing their way to great success over in the UK retail-wise:

Kingdom Hearts III

Anthem

Red Dead Redemption 2

Resident Evil 2

Far Cry New Dawn

FIFA 19

Metro Exodus

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Despite some oddly framed reports that – though nothing new – are framed in a way to make it seem like Anthem is the “worst game ever,” the online BioWare title is pretty fun and has a lot to offer. If you search tags for the game on social media as well you’ll see a lot of pleasantly surprised players taking to their Javelins with a smile on your face.

We here at ComicBook even gave the game a good review, despite some of the more technical flaws, due to its engaging storyline and incredibly fluid combat mechanics.

