Antoine Griezmann Trolls Real Madrid With Fortnite Dance

He’s done it again. Antoine Griezmann has busted out a Fortnite dance for the second time this week.

Just like last time, the Atlético de Madrid player called upon his Fortnite experience and the “Take the L” dance after scoring a goal. His victim this time: his team’s fierce rivals, Real Madrid. In other words, he busted out a Fortnite reference in front of millions upon millions upon millions of people. Because that’s just the life of Fortnite these days.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The goal was notably a pivotal moment in the game, tieing the game for Atlético Madrid in the second half before the two teams ultimately grinded it out to a one to one draw.

As suggested above, this isn’t the first time the Frenchmen sent social media into a spiral this week, nor is it his first time busting out the “Take the L” dance. He notably did it earlier this week when he scored against Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League quarter final.

As you may know, before this, Griezmann was known for his Hotline Bling dance, which became his signature celebration to the point it was added to the latest installment of FIFA. That said, what will be interesting to see is whether or not Griezmann adopts the “Take the L” dance permanently, or whether it is simply a limited time thing for the player. If the former is the case, we could potentially see EA add it to FIFA 19, which would be insane, but not surprising, because, well, Fortnite.

For those of you unfamiliar with the “Take the L” dance, it is a popular emote in the game, particularly with trolls or for occasions when you really want to rub your opponent’s death in their face. Basically, everyone hates it, but loves to use it.

It’s quite apparent Griezmann plays Fortnite, but the question is: is he any good? He’s notably one of the world’s best soccer players, but that’s far from a qualification for being good at the battle-royale game. Let’s get him on a Ninja stream and find out, please.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also coming to Android Devices, but when, hasn’t been disclosed.