Anime-Inspired Apex Legends Event Includes Naruto, One Piece Skins

Apex Legends is getting another new event soon that's taking some inspirations from some of the most popular anime titles including One Piece and Naruto among others. Skins will naturally be part of this event, too, and will be where players see the most direct connections to the anime properties the skins are meant to resemble. An event-exclusive rewards track, a returning game mode, and another Prestige cosmetic will also be part of the event.

You can see a preview of the four new anime skins included in this event below as well as through a video on the linked site, but don't mistake these for official collaborations. These are very much "anime-inspired" as opposed to straight up crossovers since no specific properties are mentioned on the page despite the connections being clear for those familiar with the source material. For those having a hard time making them out, it looks like Revenant's skin comes from Neon Genesis Evangelion, Wattson's from Naruto, Octane's from One Piece, and Mirage's from My Hero Academia.

They're all interesting skins, so naturally, you're going to have to pay for them if you want them. These Legendary skins are part of a collection of 40 cosmetics included in the event. Prices haven't yet been announced, and though they'll probably be expensive like other Legendary skins are, they come with "complementary skins for the Flatline, Wingman, EVA-8 and Charge Rifle" depending on which skin you buy.

Get ready for something electrifying ⚡ the Gaiden Event is coming to Apex Legends on July 19th.



Bangalore is getting a Prestige skin, too. It's called the "Apex Commander," and like the Apex Hunter skin for Bloodhound that came before it, this one can be leveled up by completing challenges after the skin is acquired. Leveling it up sounds like the easy part, however, since the skin can only be acquired by collecting all 40 cosmetics similar to how Heirlooms are acquired.

Cosmetics aside, Electronic Arts also confirmed the return of the Armed and Dangerous mode where loot is limited and weapons are limited to just two types.

"Rack your shotguns and wipe down your scopes because Armed and Dangerous is back, where weapons are limited to snipers and shotguns, and loot overall is much harder to come by," the post said. "Armed and Dangerous will be available from July 19th to August 2nd with World's Edge, Olympus, and Storm Point as the map rotation."

The new Apex Legends Gaiden event is scheduled to get underway on 19th.