Leaked Apex Legends Heirloom Hyped Up to Be the Best One Yet

Apex Legends' next Heirloom project isn't even out yet with Wraith's kunai recolor on the way in the next event, but already, leakers are talking about the next mainline Heirloom that'll be given to another Legend. That Legend who'll receive the Heirloom is supposedly going to be Ash, the leaks have claimed, but the leaks don't stop there. While we haven't yet seen the actual model for this Heirloom yet in any of the leaks, those responsible for teasing this sort of thing are already hyping up this Heirloom to be the best one yet.

The leaks about Apex's next supposed Heirloom have been going on for a while now, so Ash is probably a name that players have heard more than once amid discussions of which Legends will get Heirlooms and when. More recently, however, an Apex-focused Twitter account was praising the existing Heirloom for Rampart as one of the best ones that the game's ever seen. Well known Apex leaker SenosApex responded in kind to say that the praise for Rampart's Heirloom was accurate, at least until Ash's Heirloom is added. Once it is, the Apex leaker said players will be "so happy" with it.

When someone asked what that meant, the leaker responded once more to say that the Heirloom's animations, model, and effects "are simply gonna beat every other one." Again, we haven't seen this Heirloom publicly yet, but that's some high praise considering how many Heirlooms there are in the game by now.

Fact, until Ash heirloom comes. You will all be so happy with it — Senos (@SenosApex) March 3, 2023

Senos is not the only leaker who's been talking about Ash being the next Heirloom recipient, but nobody has gone so far as to hint at what the actual Heirloom will be. Some of the guesses have suggested that it'll be a new sword for the Legend to use which would be in line with her current design, though others have more jokingly suggested that it'll be the rat she's usually seen with in her artwork and animations.

The next proper Heirloom is still some time away given that there's another event starting up soon before it, but like other Heirlooms, there's a good chance something more about it will leak before it's ready to be released.