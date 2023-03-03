Apex Legends Event Adds New Kind of Heirloom

Apex Legends' next event has already been revealed, and when it arrives next week, it'll introduce a new kind of Heirloom to the game. Just as leaks from before suggested, this event will add recolored versions of Wraith's kunai Heirloom for players to acquire from yet another Collection Event. Those who already have the original Wraith Heirloom will get something in the way of new VFX and animations for the existing Heirloom, but if you want the recolored options, you'll have to unlock the item by acquiring everything in the Collection Event just like you would with any other Heirloom event.

The original Wraith Heirloom was released back in 2019 and was the first Heirloom to be added to the game. Since then, Respawn Entertainment says newer Heirlooms are essentially a bit fancier and that Wraith's feels more outdated by comparison. To that end, we're getting the "Hope's Dawn" Heirloom now for the Legend.

"Wraith's Kunai was first added to the game in 2019 with the introduction of Heirlooms," Respawn's announcement said. "Since then, we have expanded what Heirlooms look and feel like in the game. To bring Wraith's Heirloom up to a place that's more in line with our recent Heirloom releases, we're revitalizing her Kunai and introducing Wraith's new 'Hope's Dawn' Heirloom!"

Face your threats with pride in the Imperial Guard Collection Event! Show off your prowess in Mixtape and unlock cosmetics to receive the "Hope's Dawn" Heirloom



Check it out when it lands on March 7.



⚔️: https://t.co/aeGjTTej9T pic.twitter.com/Cr6upiwkb2 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 2, 2023

The new Heirloom comes with "new animations, VFX, color variations, a new Mythic emote, and a Mythic Banner," but even with all that "new," the way to get it is the same as always: craft or spend your way through the Collection Event's list of items. That means buying 24 items be it with Crafting Metals or Apex Coins gotten through real-world money. Respawn said the Crafting Metal prices for the event items will be reduced by 50%, but that still makes even just one legendary item cost 1,200 materials, so you're going to be spending real money if you want this Heirloom.

So, what about those who own Wraith's original knife and are now seeing others get the fancier option? If you have the original knife, you'll "automatically get the new animations and VFX," and Respawn says those have already been rolling out now. The color variations and the other cosmetics are exclusive to this Heirloom, however, so you'll have to spend your way to this one, too, if you want Wraith's full collection.

Respawn did not indicate how frequent of a trend these Heirloom recolors would be, but the developer did end its post by confirming that "A Legend who has been vying for an Heirloom" will get theirs this season, so the next release at least won't be a recolor.