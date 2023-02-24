Apex Legends Leak Reveals Next Prestige Skin

Apex Legends' next Prestige Skin has supposedly been leaked with Caustic rumored to be the next one to get this rare kind of cosmetic. Like other Prestige Skins before it, this one is said to be on par with the weapon Heirlooms in terms of rarity and will likely be just as difficult (and pricy) to obtain. A recreation of the skin has been shared alongside leaked details to give an idea of what it'll look like, though the actual skin itself has neither been leaked nor revealed. It's also unclear right now when, exactly, the skin will be released.

Thordan Smash, an Apex Legends content creator who's accurately shared leaks and insider information in the past, showed off a recreation of the skin in one of his videos alongside a writeup hosted at Insider Gaming that shared more details. Thordan didn't share a name for this particular Caustic skin but said that it will supposedly come with three different "stages" of sorts similar to how past Prestige Skins have been handled. By equipping the skin and doing damage in-game, you'll rank it up over time with the final stage reached after accumulating 100,000 total damage.

As depicted in the recreation in the video above, the skin is supposedly going for a "pseudo-Bio-Mech suit" look, according to Thordan. Featuring a sleek green and back look reminiscent of some cross between Bane and Iron Man, the skin is said to begin its first stage with an open face and minimal armor while the second phase gets a bit bulkier with more cosmetic defenses. The final stage everyone will be pining for is said to include horns on the top of the mask, spiky shoulder guards, and a more imposing look overall.

Should Caustic indeed be next in line for one of these skins, he'll be the fourth Legend to get one. Bloodhound got the first with Bangalore getting the second one, and the most recent one went to Wraith.