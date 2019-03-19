‘Apex Legends’ Battle Pass Now Available on PS4, PC, and Xbox One

The time has finally come. Apex Legends first-ever Battle Pass is now live on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, bringing with it the game’s first season. The add-on costs 950 Apex Coins ($10) and features 100 levels where every level unlocks a new item, such as a character skin, a weapon skin, a stat tracker, or a badge. If you haven’t already peeped what’s in the Battle Pass, make sure to do so (by clicking here) before you drop any money on it. Further, if you’re on the fence about, then also skim through our “Five Things to Know” about the Battle Pass so you can have more information before you make a decision.

In addition to the start of Season 1 and the release of the Battle Pass, the game’s first new Legend will also release today: Octane. You can find more information about the speed junky here, and the patch notes for the update, here.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the new Respawn Entertainment title by clicking right here. And of course, if you haven’t already, check out our official review as well to learn why we think it’s perhaps the best battle royale game yet, and one of the best shooters of this generation. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.

“Apex Legends needs little introduction by now after the game released on February 4th – you pick a Legend, each of them with three unique abilities, drop into a smallish map, and battle royale your way to the top spot. Playing as squads of three is the only option available right now, but Respawn’s communication system combined with the limited number of Legends available now means three players per team is plenty.”