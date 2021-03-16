Apex Legends Director Drops Major Hint About Season 9's New Character

✖

Apex Legends Season 8 just kicked off earlier this month, but it seems that developer Respawn Entertainment is already making plans for the game's ninth season. The current season added Fuse as the game's latest Legend, and it seems that the next season will similarly add another playable character. Speaking to Japanese outlet Famitsu (translated by Dexerto), game director Chad Grenier dropped some interesting new hints about the next season of the game. Season 9 likely won't drop until sometime in the month of May, but Grenier claims that the newest Legend on the way might be embraced by Japanese players.

"We are thrilled to bring Apex to all Switch players in Japan,” Grenier told Famitsu. "I love Japan and it’s a country where people play Apex a lot. I hope we can deliver unique content to Japan. I mentioned a little about Season 9, but the legend in Season 9 I hope will be liked in Japan. Thank you for your support. You can finally play on Switch."

Apex Legends released on Nintendo Switch alongside Season 8. The game was highly-anticipated by Switch fans, and Respawn is already working to improve the Nintendo version. The developer has not gone into specific details regarding these improvements, but it's clear that the Switch version is a high priority for Respawn. Given the success of the system in Japan and the rest of the world, it's no surprise the developer is trying to appeal more to the Switch userbase.

While it's interesting to see some hints regarding Season 9, fans of Apex Legends will likely be waiting longer for more information. With Season 8 having just started, Respawn won't want to reveal too much too quickly. That said, there has been one other significant revelation! Each season sees changes made to the game's existing Legends. Lead game designer Daniel Klein recently confirmed that Horizon might see a significant nerf when Season 9 drops. The character has one of the best win records in the title, so fans can expect to see some alterations made.

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

