Apex Legends March 15 Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

A new patch has been released for Apex Legends across all platforms. The patch offers just a handful of minor improvements for the game, but it does incorporate some fixes that should be welcome for most players. This patch also includes "several Switch fixes." The Nintendo Switch version of the game just released earlier this month, so players on the platform should be happy to know that Apex Legends will now offer a smoother experience. Unfortunately, Respawn Entertainment did not go into further detail regarding the Switch fixes, and it's unclear if more information will be revealed in the future.

Patch notes from Respawn can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

New @playapex patch just went live: 🦻 Fixed Heat Shield audio bug and a rare exploit

🛡️ Heat Shields removed from crafting pool

🪲 Fixed some bugs with Loba's tactical

🙌 Fixed issues with several event skins missing textures

🔧 Several Switch fixes 🙏Soldier on, Legends🙏 — Respawn (@Respawn) March 15, 2021

In addition to the changes listed above, a bug regarding Bangalore's heirloom has also been fixed. So far, reception to the changes on social media seems fairly positive! Some felt that the fixes took too long to arrive, but it's clear Respawn is working to keep the game as enjoyable as possible for the community. It's impossible to keep every player happy, but several of these changes have been highly-requested. Notably, the audio bugs were considered a major issue for some players. Fortunately, those problems should now be a thing of the past!

Season 8 of Apex Legends arrived earlier this month, bringing a number of changes for the game's Legends. Caustic seems to have received the biggest changes this season, and Respawn has already confirmed that Horizon will see a bigger nerf in Season 9. As the game continues to progress, the developer will continue searching for new ways to tweak Apex Legends to make things more enjoyable for those playing!

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

