New Apex Legends Theory Suggests Forge Is Still Alive

Apex Legends recently announced a bunch of details about Season 4, including a new champion: Forge. But then, uh, Forge seemingly got killed by a different legend, and all of the official documentation — such as it is — seems to point to there being an entirely new legend for Season 4. Unless, of course, this is all just a fake out, and Forge actually isn’t dead at all.

An animated trailer for Season 4 that was released yesterday is basically an in-canon news show, and it includes an interview with James “The Forge” McCormick on a small stage. The interviewer, Lisa Stone, asks Forge a couple questions, but then something goes awry and it looks like Forge is… well, murdered, by an entirely different legend unofficially known as Revenant.

But the theory, which has made the rounds on Reddit, is this is simply a body double for Forge. The character portrait doesn’t 100% match the animated character, with a scar on his right eyebrow being present for the trailer but not the portrait. This seems like an odd detail to not include in the official portrait, assuming that it’s not simply a mistake. So, basically, the guy getting killed isn’t the same person as the guy that’s entering the Apex Games. Regardless, we should find out soon enough, as Season 4 launches on February 4th.

While some think he’s not ready for the Games, James “The Forge” McCormick is confident his Shatter Gauntlets and full backing from Hammond Robotics will help him make his mark in the Arena. Don’t miss this special episode of “Up Close and Personal with Lisa Stone”. pic.twitter.com/pYQiSJqZ5K — Outlands Television (@PlayApex) January 27, 2020

Notably, the page which previously had a brief introduction of Forge now is basically an obituary, darkened character portrait and all, that states the following:

“RIP JIMMIE ‘FORGE’ MCCORMICK

“Never defeated (except for that one time).”

Apex Legends is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Season 4 – Assimilation is set to begin on February 4th. Given that the new legend should debut with the new season, one imagines that we should know sooner rather than later about whether Forge is straight-up dead. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the title right here.