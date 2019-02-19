This ‘Apex Legends’ Grandpa Is A No-Scope Legend

Twitch streamer GrndPaGaming recently went on an absolutely glorious killing spree in Apex Legends, and even trash talked his opponents in the process.

For those that don’t know: GrndPaGaming is a grandpa and retired Navy Diver who streams a variety of games, including Apex Legends, which he’s actually pretty good at. In other words, he’s a legend, and he demonstrated as much in a recent stream.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Playing Apex Legends, GrndPa found himself in a tight situation after his teammate went down leaving him in a 2v1 situation. So, what does the retired Navy Diver do? Well, naturally, he simply pulls out a couple casual Triple Take no-scopes in a row, you know, no big deal.

As you can see, GrndPa isn’t someone you want to come across in the new battle royale game, especially if he has a Triple Take in hand. And if you do, you better pray he isn’t on his game that day, because not only are you getting no-scoped, but you’re probably going to get trashed talked as well.

It’s cliche, but it’s good to know that the passion for gaming doesn’t always dissipate as you get older. Sure, your eyes get worse, your reactions slower, but that doesn’t mean you can’t hold your own even in the games where quick reaction times and accuracy are everything. It gives me hope that one day I’ll be enjoying retirement with a Grand Champ level match in Rocket League 6 and trash talking as well as a 14-year-old YouTube troll.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a mobile port nor a Nintendo Switch port. However, Respawn Entertainment has suggested the latter will come eventually, while the former is certainly inevitable given how important it is to getting to the top of the genre.

For more news, information, media, and guides on Apex Legends, be sure to peep all of our previous and regularly updating coverage of the game by clicking right here.