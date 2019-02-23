‘Apex Legends’ Developer Responds To Complaints About Broken Hit-Boxes

Apex Legends players are reporting issues and inconsistencies with hit-boxes, especially for Pathfinder. Luckily, Respawn Entertainment is aware of the issue, and is working away on a fix.

As you may know, hit-boxes are at the root of issues for many shooters, including hero shooters where the heroes come in all different shapes and sizes. In Apex Legends, there’s smaller characters like Lifeline, and bigger characters like Pathfinder. That said, it seemed like Respawn minimized the size difference among characters with precise hit-boxes and different hero attributes, but new evidence has emerged that suggests an issue remains.

Taking to Reddit, a player recently demonstrated that while a character like Bloodhound has a very clean hit-box where no bullets register unless they actually hit the character, the same isn’t the case with Pathfinder, who’s bigger size already impairs him a bit. As you can see in the video below, even if a player shoots through the legs or around some parts of Pathfinder’s frame, it still registers as a hit.

It’s a minor, but unfortunate issue. At the most competitive levels, small margins like this can dictate an encounter. Luckily, Respawn Entertainment Community Manager Jay Frechette has confirmed that the team is aware of the issue, especially with Pathfinder’s hit-box, and is working towards a solution.

That said, while Frechette mentions that the team is “discussing” the problem and presumably thus working towards a fix, there’s no word, at the moment, of a solution being found. Further, if there is a solution, there’s no word when it will be rolled out.

I know I personally find myself eating bullets when I play as Pathfinder or Gibraltar, which is why I have been increasingly playing as some the smaller heroes like Lifeline and Bangalore.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no concrete word of a Nintendo Switch or mobile port.

