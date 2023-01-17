Apex Legends Is Getting a New SBMM System

Apex Legends players learned recently of some matchmaking tests going on during the holidays, tests which Respawn Entertainment said were yielding positive results as far as skill-based matchmaking was concerned. More details on that were promised at a later date, and those were shared on Tuesday with a big announcement: Apex Legends is adopting a totally new matchmaking system. Replacing the old way of doing things will be a gradual process, but in the meantime, Respawn shared some insights into what's changing and why.

As is the case anytime matchmaking is talked about, the blog post discussing them this time was a long one and a reminder as to just how complicated these things are, but it included some core takeaways for those who just want to know what's happening next. Respawn said two problems the current system has include the fact that new players aren't handled well, and matchmaking methods differ depending on the mode played instead of using one definitive skill rating to govern how players are matched.

To that end, Respawn said it holds two goals with the new system: to measure the skill levels of players in a meaningful way, and to do so in a length of time that doesn't have people sitting around forever waiting for a match. For the first goal, Respawn said tests are going well and that players are more consistently winning when the matchmaking system suggests that they should do so. For the second goal, Respawn said the new matchmaking system boasts more consistent matches in terms of skill levels while "wait times remain mostly unchanged."

How exactly does matchmaking work in @PlayApex?

Find out in this deep dive update with Technical Director, Samy Duc, along with how how we're working create fairer matches as you play with friends of different skill and retiring our current system.



🔧: https://t.co/x5d15tfHQq pic.twitter.com/wQ5yFJhbql — Respawn (@Respawn) January 17, 2023

Depending on where you're at, there's a chance you may have already seen these changes take effect. Respawn didn't specify the regions where these changes had been implemented, but it did say that now that the decision has been made to migrate to the new system, it'll happen gradually.

"Since Eclipse's (Season 15) launch, these systems have gone live in certain regions and modes for testing," Respawn said. "The old system will slowly be phased out region by region. At every step, we'll be measuring whether the new system is working as expected and whether the changes are positive for players. When these systems are fully live everywhere, we can then start exploring additional corrections to player skill rating (e.g. to account for whether you're playing solo/duo/trio)."