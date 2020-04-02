‘Apex Legends’: Lifeline Comes to Life Herself In This Incredible Cosplay

Apex Legends has taken the battle royale world by storm and it’s easy to see why Respawn’s free-to-play title is such a hit. With a variety of intriguing characters to choose from, a diverse map, and one hell of an intro, this is one BR game we’d love to see go far. But, it’s still a new title which means fresh excitement that the cosplay community is already feeling in full force.

The cosplayer in question goes by ‘Kay Bear’ and is known for her incredible passion for gaming, as well as her sexier take on popular characters. She’s definitely nailed the look of the in-game medic down to the space buns in her hair, to the surgical gloves on her hands. Though I’m usually a Wraith main, I am definitely loving Kay Bear’s take on this adorable character!

New to Apex Legends? Here’s what you need to know about the character:

“Ajay Che, aka Lifeline, isn’t someone you would expect to find in the Apex Games. Once the child of wealthy war profiteers, she left home when she learned of the damage her family had caused and enlisted in the Frontier Corps, a humanitarian organization that aids Frontier communities in need. She’s since devoted her life to helping others and joined the Apex Games to fund the Frontier Corps with her winnings.

“Since no one in the Games is innocent — they all know what they signed up for — and every one of her victories means help for those in need, Lifeline has no problem engaging in the popular bloodsport. Or so she tells herself. She may seem sarcastic and callous, but deep down she wants to help people and make the world a better place. If that means taking a few people down in the process, so be it.?”

