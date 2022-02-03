Apex Legends’ Gibby Players Worried Mad Maggie Is the End of Them

Apex Legends creators Respawn Entertainment showed off a new trailer for the game’s newest Legend on Thursday, and after seeing more of what Mad Maggie is capable of, Some Gibraltar players are worried about part of their kit being indirectly nerfed. The worry stems from the specifics of Maggie’s Tactical ability which allows Maggie players to fire a drill the tears through terrain to burn enemies on the other side of whatever the drill sticks into. That apparently also goes for Gibraltar’s Dome Shield which means that teams won’t be safe inside of the dome any longer if they’re up against a Maggie.

The trailer in question can be seen below with Maggie’s Riot Drill Tactical highlighted around a minute into the video. At that time, it’s shown being fired at a Gibby who’s protected by his Dome Shield. Instead of bouncing off of the shield like other throwables from different Legends would, this Riot Drill sticks right to the shield and starts spitting its fire at those inside.

Meet Mad Maggie, the badass warlord condemned to join the Apex Games—and bringing the punishment. 😎 pic.twitter.com/NOdVrfwQtf — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 3, 2022

The sentiment below from Moy Parra, the lead animator at Respawn Entertainment who’s working on Apex Legends, appears to be how Gibby players are feeling after hearing about this way Maggie players can use their drills.

Gibby finding out Maggie's tactical 😵 pic.twitter.com/rLkZgl3Vlc — Moy Parra 🎮 (@_moyparra) February 3, 2022

On top of having a Riot Drill that can penetrate terrain, Maggie’s kit is pretty loaded with other useful abilities, too. Revealed in a separate trailer showing off more of Season 12 overall and, specifically Maggie, the abilities below were showcased with their strengths apparent just from the descriptions alone.

Passive Ability: Warlord’s Ire

Temporarily highlight enemies you’ve damaged, and move faster with a shotgun.

Tactical Ability: Riot Drill

Fire a drill that burns enemies through obstacles.

Ultimate Ability: Wrecking Ball

Throw a ball that releases speed-boosting pads and detonates near enemies

While Gibby players will have something new to worry about, those who frequent the game’s ranked mode – and those who watch the high-level competitors play in the professional scene – may instead be pleased to hear about this ability. Gibraltar is a common pick in ranked Apex Legends matches due to his usefulness when moving through the open while rotating thanks to his deployable cover, so when it comes down to the final few teams, you can bet that a few if not all of them will have a Gibraltar player. Maggie may help bust that meta with her drill, but we won’t know for sure until she’s actually in the hands of players.

Apex Legends Season 12 and Mad Maggie release on February 8th.