Apex Legends Planned for Mobile Release

Plans are in the works to bring Apex Legends to mobile platforms, discussions during an Electronic Arts conference call confirmed on Tuesday. Investors and EA leaders discussed the earnings for the final quarter of the financial year and spoke on the success of Apex Legends and the plans for the game that include widening its availability to other countries and releasing a mobile version.

Within the conference call that’s been transcribed here, you can see some of what was said about Apex Legends. Comments from earlier in the discussion mentioned Apex Legends and said EA is “working aggressively to bring the game to more players in more markets and platforms around the world,” though specific platforms and regions aside from Korea where Apex Legends is self-published weren’t mentioned. Later on in the discussion, more direct comments confirmed that plans are in place to release a mobile version of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are in advanced negotiations to bring Apex Legends to China and to mobile, and we will update you on time frames when those negotiations are concluded,” said Blake Jorgensen, the COO and CFO at EA. “We are selfpublishing Apex Legends in Korea. The game offers an opportunity for us to build a direct connection with our players there, and we hope to be able to leverage this for other games.”

A battle royale game going mobile seems like a logical outcome given the success of both Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in the past, so it shouldn’t be too surprising to see that Apex Legends will do the same. There’s always the question of how the game will change between versions among others, but those details should be revealed later.

No details were provided within the transcript as to when Apex Legends will come to mobile devices.

