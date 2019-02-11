‘Apex Legends’ Players Really Want A Chappie Legendary Skin For Pathfinder

Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play battle royale game Apex Legends has only been out for a week, but it has already had gamers everywhere flocking to it. Within its first 72 hours, the title had already surpassed 10 million players, but whether or not it has the power to stick around will have to wait. In the meantime, however, players are now requesting features and skins for the characters, the latest of which is Chappie.

The call to action was put out on the Apex Legends subreddit, and it appears that players are more than happy to sign a petition in hopes of having a Legendary skin for Pathfinder added to the game. The skin in question is to be of Chappie, the lovable robot from the 2015 Neill Blomkamp film of the same name.

We already know that there is an adorable Overwatch reference in Apex Legends that is a tribute to Bastion, which is tied to Pathfinder. Adding Chappie to the title likely wouldn’t be too difficult, as the two characters share similar traits, but it would probably come down to Respawn’s ability to obtain permission to use the likeness of “the robot gangsta number one,” as one Redditor put it.

It was also pointed out in the replies to the above post that an image on the Apex Legends website shows Pathfinder wearing a red bandanna and gold chains, furthering speculation that the character might already have ties to Chappie.

Of course, we’ll have to wait and see if Respawn has anything to say about bringing Chappie to Apex Legends. For more about the game itself:

“Choose from a lineup of outlaws, soldiers, misfits, and misanthropes, each with their own set of skills,” boasts the game’s official description. “The Apex Games welcome all comers – survive long enough, and they call you a Legend.”

Apex Legends is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

What do you think about adding a Chappie skin to Apex Legends? Do you believe Respawn will do such a thing? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!