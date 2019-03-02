‘Apex Legends’ Players Are Wondering Where the Battle Pass Is

March 1st came and went with no Apex Legends battle pass being announced, a reveal many vocal parts of the community expected to see on Friday.

Respawn never officially said when the battle pass would be out nor did it give a start date for the first season of the game, but that didn’t stop people from speculating and prodding. Looking back at the game’s roadmap that was released early in February, Season 1 is scheduled to start some time in March with a battle pass and new Legends, weapons, and loot included.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But to many players, March 1st looked like the prime time to release the battle. The day fell on the same week that Fortnite’s Season 8 began and had the benefit of being a Friday which would give weekend players ample time to get started. There was also a tournament taking place on Friday which seemed as though it might be an opportune time to announce the battle pass and the start of Season 1.

Respawn promoted that tournament on Twitter, but players were focused on the battle pass and the game’s debut season.

Okay now what about season 1? — truegloomYT (@truegloom) March 1, 2019

PLEASE RELEASE IT TODAY! pic.twitter.com/eIx1ffMN3Z — Apex Legends (@ApexLegend_) March 1, 2019

The two tweets were met with an avalanche of replies like the ones above from people who asked about the battle pass release date and Season 1 amid the normal suggestions for new content and balance changes.

Respawn’s past release strategy also played a part in the expectations. Apex Legends was launched suddenly on February 4th with a teaser for a livestream appearing the day before to build up to the reveal. The Havoc, Apex Legends’ first post-release gun, was announced in a similar way with a small teaser building up to an “it’s available now” announcement the next day.

Based on those reveals, players weren’t dissuaded by the fact that Respawn hadn’t teased any announcements for a battle pass and maintained hope that it and the start of Season 1 might be another surprise release. Multiple posts were made in the game’s subreddit on March 1st or just before it that ranged from memes about wanting an announcement to ones which looked for evidence to find out when the battle pass would be released. People pointed to sponsored streams and in a post created by Respawn that gave players a behind-the-scenes peek at the studio, people highlighted the fact that Respawn said “no major updates today” on February 28th. On any other day it would’ve been an innocent statement, but not on that day.

For now, Respawn still hasn’t announced any release date for the battle pass. There’s been whispers of a new Legend named Octane that have slowly turned into rumbles as more evidence mounts, but players still don’t know yet when that Legend will be out, when Season 1 will start, or when the highly-anticipated battle pass will be revealed.