Is Apex Legends About to Be Invaded By Aliens?

Recent Apex Legends rumors have been pointing to an imminent event, and it looks like Respawn and EA may be setting the free-to-play PS4, Xbox One, and PC battle royale game up for an alien invasion. If you haven’t played the game today, there’s something in the sky. It’s very difficult to spot, but there’s something there. More specifically, there’s a light formation that looks like Sam Fischer’s Splinter Cell goggles. Now, obviously the protagonist of the Ubisoft series isn’t coming to the battle royale game, however, players do think aliens may be coming.

That’s not all that can be spotted in the sky. There’s another different and separate light, which players think may be some type of care package or perhaps a Titan drop. Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation, but obviously something is happening, and we should hear more about it very soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anyway, if you haven’t seen the lights in the sky, you can check them out below, courtesy of dataminer Shrugtal, who also found some interesting new references in the game’s files.

As mentioned above, new game files also make mention of something called the “Harvester.” Now, as you may know, Apex Legends is set in the Titanfall universe, and in the Titanfall universe there are things called Harvesters. They are massive cylindrical structures employed by the Frontier Militia for the extraction of minerals from a planet’s surface. However, it’s unclear why these would come to Apex Legends other than maybe to create a new location on the map.

Of course, it’s important to remember Apex Legends has leftover files from the previous two Titanfall games in it, so it’s possible “Harvester” files are simply leftover, and thus not indicative of anything.

New zones are called fragment west and fragment east (and harvester), is this thing gonna crash or deploy some machine? pic.twitter.com/wEnhWjWP1a — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) January 21, 2020

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and as of right now, that’s all it’s available for, however, the free-to-play battle royale game is expected to come to additional platforms this year. For more news, media, and information on the popular new Respawn game, be sure to give our previous and extensive coverage of the first-person shooter by clicking right here.