Apex Legends Players Are Being Haunted By Dogs

Dogs are haunting players in Apex Legends, or at least that’s what many players of the PS4, Xbox One, and PC battle royale game are saying. If you’ve been hearing what sounds like dogs barking and howling in the distance, you’re not alone. If you think you’ve seen dogs flashing across the screen on the occasion, you’re not alone either. And if you’re very confused by the situation, again, you’re not alone.

Ever since the new season went live in Apex Legends, there’s been an increasing number of players reporting hearing what sounds like dogs barking. Meanwhile, there’s also been players saying they’ve seen dog-like creatures flash across the screen. So, what gives? Well, it’s possible the former is nothing more than an audio bug, however, unless the bug is very prevalent, this can’t be it. Meanwhile, the latter could easily be written off as the imaginations of players, however, this doesn’t explain the video below, which appears to show a dog-like creature (or perhaps the cape of Wraith) running across the screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interestingly, one of the most common threads of the reports and instances is that many of them are happening around the Harvesters, suggesting if there’s something there, it was brought by the massive machines.

Now, as you may know, one of the game’s rumored next character is called Lobo, which means wolf. In other words, there’s a decent chance all of these shenanigans involve her in some capacity.

Can definitely hear something there, at first I thought it was Lifeline’s clothes rubbing together ( can sometimes hear that in game) but with the audio enhanced you can hear the diff between the clothes and whatever that is in the background. — That2LstarGuy – T1MG (@That1MiningGuy) February 12, 2020

Unfortunately, for now, it’s unclear what the heck is going on, which means we are going to have to settle for community speculation for awhile.

