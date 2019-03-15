First ‘Apex Legends’ College Scholarship Now Being Offered

As esports continue to grow, everyone is trying to get in on it, including colleges, many of which have been trying to carve out a piece of the pie and attract gamers to their school with scholarships for awhile. And with Apex Legends the new big thing and quickly growing in the competitive gaming market, it was only a matter of time before a college decided to get out ahead of the rest and offer the first Apex Legends scholarship. And that school is Becker College, a historic university located in central Massachusetts, and which is apparently been keeping its eye on the new battle royale game from Respawn Entertainment.

More specifically, Becker College has announced a new partnership with Helix esports and Team Genji that will see it launch a path-to-pro Apex Legends scholarship fund that will give out $5,000 to top Apex Legends players to use towards their education at the school.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our goal is to give top Apex Legends players a unique chance to combine their talents with an education,” said Becker College esports general manager Timothy Loew. “As home to the first varsity esports program in Massachusetts and the first bachelor in esports management degree in the U.S., Becker is excited to shape the future of competitive gaming in partnership with two of esports’ leading brands: Genji and Helix.”

To get the new initiative underway, Becker College and its aforementioned partners will be holding a “combine” in New Jersey in early April, where analytics will be used to determine what players should apply to the scholarship, which will also be available to current students enrolled at the university. The plan is to have a team formed by fall of this year.

As you may know, the Apex Legends esports scene doesn’t really exist yet, but it’s quickly getting there, and you’d assume by this fall — as long as the game is still popular — said scene will have a much bigger presence.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, click here. Do you think Apex Legends will be the next big thing in esports?

Thanks, Digital Trends.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!