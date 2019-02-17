‘Apex Legends’ Is Making Some Players Sick

Has Apex Legends made you feel nauseous or given you headaches while playing? You’re not alone.

Taking to Reddit, one Apex Legends player revealed they were saying goodbye to the game due to its first-person head-bobbing, which was making them sick.

And apparently this is an issue for many, or at least a considerable amount of players, because the post quickly shot up the game’s official Reddit page with over 8,000 votes up.

“Just wanna chime in as someone who also suffers from motion sickness in the game due to the head bobbing,” writes the Reddit user. Love the game aside from this, and want to play it right now, but I can’t. It’s not worth playing 2-4 games to then feel queasy and nauseated for hours afterwards… So unfortunately I’ll have to make the call to stop playing the game until there is an option to switch off head bobbing.

“I want to post this for visibility, since there’s likely many more like me who suffer from motion sickness in the same way. This also ought to be a very quick fix to just throw in an option that disables this, as it wouldn’t affect gameplay in the slightest.”

At the moment of publishing, a Respawn developer has acknowledged the complaint/issue, but a fix hasn’t been rolled out.

As you may know, in many first-person games, head-bobbing can be an issue for people. However, many games will actually let players reduce the amount of head-bobbing, but Apex Legends doesn’t, though that could change in the future.

Elsewhere in the comment section, people have noted more than usual eye fatigue while playing the game and other issues. Our very own Liana Ruppert has also pointed out that the game is “hellishly bad” for epileptics.

In other words, players — albeit a seemingly minority of players — are experiencing a variety of issues with the game that are causing health problems and concerns. Hopefully Respawn Entertainment will address all of it and more with future patches.

Apex Legends is available for free via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.