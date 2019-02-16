New ‘Apex Legends’ Leak Hints Larger Squad Sizes Are Coming

While we already knew duos and singles are potentially on the way to Respawn Entertainment’s new battle royale game Apex Legends, a new leak suggest Respawn is also looking into potentially making squad sizes bigger.

According to a new leak from a data-miner working with Gaming Intel, there are in-game files that seemingly make reference to not only duos and singles, but to 6, 12, and even 24-man squads.

As you can see, it looks like Respawn may be replicating previous battle royale games before it, with bigger, limited-time game modes. For example, Fortnite has a 50v50 mode, which is quite popular. It’s possible Respawn will look to do something similar with this.

However, given that there is currently not allowed to be more than one hero per team, it’s not very obvious how big squad sizes, such as 24, would work, especially with the game’s limited 60 players per match.

In other words, it’s all a bit fuzzy, as is the case with many leaks. And also just like any other leak, this should be taken with a grain of salt. As you may know, leaks like this aren’t super reliable. As we have seen with games like Fortnite, in-game files seemingly make reference to a lot of stuff that either never makes it into the game, or isn’t a reference to what we think it is.

Apex Legends will no doubt add different squad sizes, but presumably the squad sizes will get smaller not bigger, at least until the game’s roster size expands. But with limited-time modes and the ability to expand the player count, who knows, maybe we will get some larger squad sizes.

Apex Legends is available for free via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port nor a mobile port, though Respawn has hinted the former could happen while the latter seems inevitable.

Would you like to see bigger squad sizes added to the game?