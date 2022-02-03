Apex Legends Players Divided Over Controversial Season 12 Change

Apex Legends Season 12 is right around the corner, and as it gets closer players on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are learning more and more about the new season. For example, today Caustic players found out that they may need to tweak their strategy for Season 12. Why? Because the character is getting a major nerf

With Season 12, Respawn Entertainment has made a pretty substantial change to how Gas Traps work that will undoubtedly impact the meta and the effectiveness of Caustic, one of the game’s most popular characters. More specifically, with Season 12, Gas Traps will be able to be destroyed even after they’ve been triggered. The extent of the substantialness of this change will depend on how easily they are able to be destroyed but if it’s as easy as they can be destroyed pre-triggered, it’s a big hit to Caustic players. As you would expect, players are divided over this change.

“Now there’s no point to his traps since it doesn’t punish people for just running into them since they now can just run and spray the bottom of the trap. He wasn’t op. You just relied on rushing all the f*****g time,” reads a popular reply. “Instead of getting punished for rushing in and getting damaged dealt to you for PUSHING IN A DEFENSIVE STRUCTURE. You get only hurt 5-10 damage before you spray the trap off the ground! Yeah! This sounds fair to the f*****g twitch streamers doesn’t it??”

The majority of the response has been negative, but there have also been a few that don’t mind the change, pointing out the problems with Caustic, which is the character’s reliance on his abilities.

“This nerf isn’t going to affect top players or players who know how to play this legend efficiently. If it affects anyone majorly, then adapt to a different strategy,” reads a popular reply on the other side of the aisle. Y”ou shouldn’t have to get carried by your abilities. The main killing weapon is a gun, not your ability.”

At the moment of publishing, Respawn Entertainment has not addressed the backlash to this change in any capacity. If this changes, we will update thr story.

