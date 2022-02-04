Apex Legends Season 12 Has Buffs Planned for Crypto

Apex Legends players have already heard of some of the changes coming in Season 12 for characters like Caustic, but those who are fond of Crypto have something to look forward to as well. Respawn Entertainment confirmed this week that it has plans to buff the drone-using Legend in the next season with Crypto gaining the ability to utilize his drone in different ways instead of just manually piloting it. It’s an idea that’s been kicked around for a while now by both the community and the developers themselves, and it’s finally being implemented next week with the release of Season 12.

As Crypto players will already know, the drone currently works with a press of a button that sends it out, and after a brief delay, Crypto can start controlling it. The catch is that its effects aren’t immediately available because of that delay and the time it takes Crypto to get in and out of the drone, so even when there’s an immediate need for it, getting the flying camera out quickly enough isn’t always possible.

Season 12’s changes will look to rectify that by allowing Crypto players to simply tap the ability button instead to send the drone straight out in front of Crypto. It’ll fly forward a set distance and will continue to scan enemies as it normally would but without having to be directed by Crypto himself. An additional effect is that it’ll be able to latch onto surfaces to expose enemies within its view instead of hovering out in the open in the middle of a fight. The current piloted version of the drone will still be accessible too, so Crypto can always take control if he needs to reposition the drone or call it back.

These sorts of changes were talked about last year whenever the developers discussed possibilities for how Crypto could be changed to be more viable in the meta. Other Recon Legends include Seer, Valkyrie, Pathfinder, and Bloodhound, and of those options, Crypto is generally considered to be the least viable of the group.

Whether that’ll change in Season 12 or not remains to be seen, but Crypto users will at least be able to benefit from those changes when they’re patched in. The next season begins on February 8th, so expect to see a few more Crypto players then as they try out the buff.