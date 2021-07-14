Apex Legends Developer Teases Crypto Changes

✖

Crypto is an Apex Legends character who never really has to worry about being the most-picked Legend in the game, but he’ll perhaps be getting some changes in the future that’ll make him and his abilities a bit more desirable for a team. Apex Legends’ Associate Live Balance Designer John Larson hinted at as much by saying that the team is “actively working” on changes for Crypto without making him too overbearing for enemy teams to deal with.

Larson spoke about Crypto during a recent episode of the “Apex Uncut” podcast. He acknowledged that Crypto does indeed have a low pick rate but said that means Respawn Entertainment must “tread lightly” when it comes to working on the Legend.

Crypto’s presence as a “niche, off-meta pick,” according to Larson, owes itself in part to how Crypto plays compared to other Legends. While most characters can transition from ability usage to combat pretty seamlessly, Crypto has more of a gap in the action because he has to transition in and out of his drone. Couple that with the fact that much of his usefulness comes from spending time inside the drone itself which means being out of combat entirely and it makes sense why Larson said Crypto is “far too cerebral” for his taste.

Based on those comments, it should be no surprise then that the drone-to-combat sequence is one of the areas that Respawn Entertainment has looked at when considering what changes should be made for Crypto.

“I think streamlining the sort of flow between Crypto mode and drone mode and maybe distributing that power in a more healthy way so it’s not quite as binary would be a nice way of approaching that,” Larson said. “So if we did that, we’d have to address the sort of peak power of people pushing off a Crypto EMP.”

Larson closed out his comments about Crypto by saying that changes for the Legend are something that the team is “definitely, actively working on.” Keep in mind that those changes might look different from what’s been discussed in the podcast whenever they’re released, but Crypto mains and Crypto hopefuls can at least be reassured that the Legend will get some attention at some point in the future.