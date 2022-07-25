Apex Legends Season 14 Trailer Reveals New Legend

Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment is officially set to release its latest season of the popular free-to-play battle royale video game on August 9th. Apex Legends Season 14, or "Hunted," will bring with it several changes and additions, but the most notable of these is the new Legend, Vantage, who was revealed in a new trailer released today.

As the new trailer showcases, Vantage, or Mara, was born to a convicted criminal on the ice planet Págos. "Vantage has grown into the ultimate survivalist," the press release for the Apex Legends: Hunted trailer reads in part. "Accompanied only by her small winged companion Echo and forced to live off a hostile land, Vantage becomes unfathomably good with a scoped weapon."

You can check out the new Apex Legends trailer revealing Vantage for yourself embedded below:

The only rule Mara's mother ever gave her was to survive. In the ruins of the G.D.S. Vantage, that's a hard rule to follow. pic.twitter.com/g26snUODJo — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) July 25, 2022

More details about the upcoming season of Apex Legends are set to be revealed soon with a launch trailer set to release on July 28th. According to the video game's official website, the upcoming season will include a new version of the Kings Canyon, an increased level cap, and more. Exactly what all will be included in the new season, including all of Vantage's abilities, has not been revealed as of yet.

As noted above, Apex Legends Season 14, or "Hunted," is set to launch on August 9th with Vantage as its newest Legend. Apex Legends' most recent season, "Saviors," is currently available in the game. The season brought with it the new Legend Newcastle among other changes. Apex Legends itself is currently available, free to play, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

