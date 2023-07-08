Apex Legends Season 18 Rumored to Skip New Legend in Place of a Revenant Rework

Apex Legends may be skipping the addition of a new Legend for Season 18 in favor of reworking Revenant instead, according to some new rumors about the upcoming season. If that's the case, this'll be the second season ever that Respawn Entertainment has opted not to add a new character to the game. Considering what's rumored to happen to Revenant once he's reworked, however, it makes sense that the next season might lack a new Legend since players will essentially have a "new" character to play with regardless thanks to Revenant Reborn.

Word of these supposed plans for Season 18 come from Twitter user and Apex insider Osvaldatore who's got a solid track record regarding Apex news thus far. Retweeting a video of an unfinished Revenant skin, Osvaldatore summed up some of the Revenant rumors by saying that the character would be reworked in the next season in place of Respawn adding a totally new Legend.

"Just in case it wasn't clear: S18 won't have a new legend, instead Revenant will be reworked," Osvaldatore said.

As far as the skin goes, it's worth pointing out that the leaker suggested this isn't a Prestige skin for Revenant and may instead be part of a bundle for the character's "relaunch," though like the plans for Revenant himself, none of this has been confirmed at this time.

Datamining efforts and leaks regarding Revenant's rework have encompassed everything from plans for in-game teasers to full-blown leaks of what his new abilities will look like, so by now, Revenant's rework isn't much of a secret. Double-jumping, a hook-like ability that lets him hang from walls, highlighting low-health enemies, and grenades that send people to the Void are all things that have been discussed online in regards to what the new Revenant will be able to do.

While the potential lack of a new Legend in Season 18 would give players time to focus on the new Revenant, it'd also help to slow down the pace of Apex content a bit. That may seem like a negative at first, but players have hopes that spacing out these Legends more could allow for more defined backstories, better Legends overall, and more attention paid to some of Apex's existing systems and features. The first season to skip a new Legend, for example, offered players instead the full class rework that seems to have been well received so far. This could also allow for some older Legends to finally get Heirlooms instead of competing with new ones unless Respawn decides to recolor the rest of the existing Heirlooms instead.