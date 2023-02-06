Next Apex Legends Season Adding Class System Instead of a New Character

For the first time since its launch, Apex Legends will not be adding a new character in this next season. Instead, Respawn Entertainment will focus on the existing roster of Legends by adding a new class system akin to ones we've seen in other games like Overwatch 2. These classes will better categorize the Legends in the game and will now grant them unique perks based on what class they're part of. Several individual Legends are also being updated in addition to this sweeping class rework.

Apex Legends technically already had a class system previously, but that one only went as far as organizing Legends into four different categories to roughly define their playstyles. This new class system consists of five different options: Assault, Skirmisher, Recon, Controller, and Support. Every Legend will fit into one of those categories and will benefit from the perks granted by the classes, though Respawn Entertainment has not yet announced what those perks will look like.

The current class system in Apex divides characters into the Offensive, Defensive, Recon, and Support categories. The current roster skews more heavily towards Offensive with that one boasting the highest number of Legends, but Mad Maggie plays much differently than Wraith and so on, so the extra category in this new system should allow for better ideas of what each Legend is best at.

As for individual updates for the Legends, six characters will be affected by those plans. Wraith, Lifeline, and Seer are three of the six that'll get updated next season with Respawn expected to reveal the full details closer to the season's start.

Aside from this unprecedented class-based system planned for the next Apex season, the fact that the developers aren't adding a new Legend this time is notable itself. The game launched with eight characters (two of them, Caustic and Mirage, were locked at the time and had to be purchased) and has since grown its roster to include 23 different characters. Leaks for a new Legend known as Ballistic have been floating around for awhile now as is the case with any prospective Legend, but if that character is actually in the works, they won't be coming in this next season.

Apex players can expect a more detailed breakdown of the next season to be shared closer to when it starts.