Apex Legends Updates Map Rotation Mid-Season

Apex Legends' map rotation has been updated as of Tuesday with Kings Canyon and Olympus now pulled from the lineup. Replacing those maps are Storm Point and Broken Moon which are the two newest maps in the five-map collection that the battle royale game offers. This map rotation shakeup makes sense seeing how we're around the halfway point for the current Apex Legends season, but players were surprised by the change given that the new rotation wasn't mentioned anywhere in the patch notes that were released previously. With the maps now changed, they'll presumably stay this way for the remainder of the current Apex Legends season until Season 18 introduces whatever new rotation it'll offer.

According to the current and upcoming map based on what's seen at the time of publishing, the map rotation for the remainder of the Apex Legends season will go from Broken Moon to World's Edge to Storm Point before starting anew. Right now, the ranked map is on Storm Point until it switches over on Wednesday.

Given that this change wasn't mentioned in the patch notes, we also don't know of any specific changes that have been made in regards to the two returning battle royale maps, but it's likely some problematic areas or "rat spots" as the community calls them have been patched out. We'll know about those soonish as players spend time on the maps, but players have already identified what may be one notable change on Storm Point. True to its name, the sky above the game's largest map is looking a bit darker now, and according to Apex leaker and dataminer KralRindo, it looks like that looming weather might be foreshadowing another event.

am i crazy, or did the Storm Point skybox change? pic.twitter.com/fMaaRtjge1 — RossTheeSquirrel (@squirrel_ross) June 20, 2023

Like any map rotation in Apex Legends, there are bound to be those who are in favor of this new spread of maps while others wish it would've looked a bit different. For now, it appears that the sentiment seems to be leaning towards the latter. Having Storm Point or Broken Moon return for the rest of the season wouldn't have been too bad, some players have expressed, but having them both back at the same time is a bit more than some players would've wanted as indicated by reactions like the one from Apex player below.

You have got to be kidding me



Storm Point and Broken Moon are back



Do the devs learn nothing...@PlayApex pic.twitter.com/nGOK42Da78 — BirnoOCE (@BirnoOCE) June 20, 2023

The new map rotation is just one part of the update. Other changes include the fact that the R-99 has moved to the Replicator while Seer has had most parts of his kit nerfed, though not without some changes for his abilities to give him some power in other places rather than canceling heals and revives. This update released on Tuesday also brought about yet another Collection Event for the game with another mini event-based battle pass to work through as well as an Heirloom for Horizon. That Heirloom is earned from obtaining all of the Collection Event character and weapon skins which can either be acquired through an Apex Pack exclusive to the event or can be bought with Apex Coins. A couple of quality of life changes and bugfixes for things like the revamped Firing Range were also present in the patch notes.

Apex Legends' current Dressed to Kill Collection Event and all its cosmetic items will be around from now until July 4th. As for the battle royale maps, expect to be playing on World's Edge, Broken Moon, and Storm Point for the rest of the current Apex Legends season.