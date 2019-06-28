Apex Legends Season 2 Battle Pass Details Revealed, Adding Daily & Weekly Challenges

Today, Respawn Entertainment shared more details on Apex Legends Season 2 Battle Pass, which will go live next week on July 2 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC alongside the launch of Season 2. More specifically, it has detailed some of the improvements it’s making to the Battle Pass, which includes adding daily and weekly challenges.

“We heard your feedback on the Season 1 grind and created a system which should allow for significantly greater Battle Pass progress with less grind over less time for players who return on a regular basis and maximize their Challenge resets,” said Respawn.

For the launch of Season 2, you’ll be able to complete both Daily and Weekly Challenges that will allow you to level up your Battle Pass and give you more things to do other than trying to win. That said, there won’t be any scavenger hunts or anything that requires a YouTube tutorial to complete. It will be fun, but straight-forward.

More than half of Weekly Challenges will grant an entire Battle Pass level as a reward. Meanwhile, the remaining Daily and Weekly Challenges grant STARS, which, combined with match XP, contribute to a repeatable Weekly Challenge that grants a full Battle Pass level every time completed. STARS are XP specific to Battle Pass and do not impact Account level progression at all.

Respawn provides the following breakdown of the challenges:

Daily Challenges

Each day, you will receive three new Daily Challenges chosen randomly from a pool of over two hundred. These challenges range from “Deal 200 Damage in Bunker” to “Play 1 game as Lifeline” and are intended to be achievable in a short play session. Complete your daily challenge and earn 3,000 STARS each.

Your challenge pool will reset every day, so be sure to check back regularly to maximize Battle Pass progress.

Weekly Challenges

Each week, you will receive a set of seven new Weekly Challenges. These challenges are intended to take several play sessions to complete and range from “Get 20 Kills as Gibraltar, Bangalore, or Mirage” to “Loot 100 Epic items.” Four of the Weekly Challenges are worth 6,000 STARS each (24,000 STARS total) and three of the Weekly Challenges grant an entire Battle Pass level each upon completion.

Starting the season late? No problem – you’ll get access to all previous Weekly Challenges at one. So, if you start in Week 3, you’ll get access to Week 1, 2, and 3 challenges immediately (21 in total).

Weekly Resetting Challenges

Each week, you’ll have an additional set of three special resetting Weekly Challenges. These are the same every week and refresh even if you haven’t completed them. Keep a careful eye on these to make maximum Battle Pass progress.

Complete five Daily Challenges – Rewards one Battle Pass level

Complete 10 Daily Challenges – Rewards one Battle Pass level

Earn 9,000 STARS and/or match XP – Rewards one Battle Pass level This quest may be repeated an unlimited number of times each week. Each completion increases the STARS and/or match XP required for the next by 9,000, up to a maximum of 54,000. You need 9,000 for the first level, 18,000 for the second level, etc. This challenge resets to 9,000 each week.



The goal with this new system is to add a more fun and engaging Battle Pass system, and Respawn is confident fans will appreciate it.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, click here.