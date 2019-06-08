Apex Legends Season 2 “Battlecharge” Release Date Revealed

Today, Respawn Entertainment announced that Apex Legends Season 2, which is called Battlecharge, will release on July 2nd. It will come with a new Battle Pass, a ranked mode, a new character called Watson, map changes, and a new gun dubbed the L-Star. As you will know, the latter two leaked a long time ago, and Respawn has hinted at a ranked mode in the past, so none of this was a surprise, but it was nice to finally get confirmation and reveals.

As for the Battle Pass, there will be daily and weekly challenges that will stack, three new content types (stat tracker and more filler will be removed), more skins (including 4 legendaries), more crafting materials, and generally much more content than the first Battle Pass.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox, One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the battle royale game, click here. Meanwhile, for more on what we think of the game, be sure to peep our official review of it. Here’s a snippet:

“Respawn Entertainment’s surprise release of Apex Legends put a new spin on the battle royale genre, which seemed like it’d been worn about as thin as it could be. Apex Legends’ hero shooter route works so well that it makes one wonder how this was never done before, but Respawn did players one better than just throwing another twist into the battle royale formula: it made an outstanding game.”

“Apex Legends needs little introduction by now after the game released on February 4th – you pick a Legend, each of them with three unique abilities, drop into a smallish map, and battle royale your way to the top spot. Playing as squads of three is the only option available right now, but Respawn’s communication system combined with the limited number of Legends available now means three players per team is plenty.”

As always, also feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be playing Apex Legends Season 2?