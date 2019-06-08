Apex Legends Teases Dragons And Big Map Changes

Looks like dragons are coming to Apex Legends, or at least some event involving some massive dragon. Today during EA Play, Respawn Entertainment pulled back the curtain on Season 2 of Apex Legends, which will feature a new character, a new gun, a new improved Battle Pass, and much more. It also teased that map changes are indeed coming as well as an in-game event, which will likely coincide with said map changes. In other words, it’s taking a page out of the Fortnite textbook. Respawn didn’t divulge when these map changes and in-game event will happen, but it sounds like it will coincide with the launch of Season 2 on July 2. Further, it teased that there’s dragons involved.

More specifically, at the end of its EA Play livestream, it cuts to what looks a massive dragon in the air surrounded by Flyers, dragon-like creatures that exist in the larger Titanfall universe. And that’s about the extent of the tease, which you can watch for yourself via the video below:

Now, as may know, back in March references to “Flyers” were found in the game’s update files. Flyers are reptilian creatures in the Apex Legends universe, and they can be seen in the above footage. However, as you can see, they are much, much, much smaller than whatever that massive beast is, suggesting said beast is not a Flyer.

Now, there are things called Leviathans in the Titanfall universe, which are those massive things you see outside the map walking around. This doesn’t appear to be those.

Alas, all we can do is wait and see. In the meanwhile, if you missed any of the Apex Legends news today, here’s a quick rundown:

Season 2 launches on July 2

Improved Battle Pass

A Ranked Mode is coming

New Legend revealed, called Wattson.

New Weapon revealed, the L-Star.

Apex Legends is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And of course, don’t forget to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What type of map changes would you like to see made to Apex Legends?