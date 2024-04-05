Apex Legends Season 21 Supposedly Adding Quads, Akimbo Weapons, and More

Apex Legends Season 21 is supposed to start sometime around early May, and ahead of that release, we're already started to see some leaks indicating what might be included in that season. One of the biggest ones that was shared recently named the game's new Legend, Alter, and described their abilities, but as we get closer to the new season, more has started to come out. Supposedly, Season 21 of Apex Legends will introduce things like akimbo weapons for smaller guns as well as a four-person Quads mode, and it may even have something resembling a Solos mode.

The person who leaked Alter and their abilities first is the same one behind the newest round of leaks talking about what's planned for Season 21. Apex Legends insider Osvaldatore posted on Twitter today an image of two different guns paired up akimbo style with the assertion that players would be able to wield weapons like that in the new season. Supposedly, players will have the option to dual-wield the P2020 pistols as well as the Mozambique shotguns. If the leaker's information is accurate, this would only take up one weapon slot meaning that you'd still be free to use another gun, too.

Having akimbo weapons in Apex Legends is a suggestion that's been shared time and time again by players throughout seasons in regards to these smaller weapons. Nobody's asking to dual-wield Spitfires or anything that'd be considered a primary weapon, but for weapons like these that you often find right off a drop, being able to use two of them at once may entice some players to grab them or keep them rather than just call it quits because you didn't get a favored loadout right away.

Of course, there are questions about how they'll work with hop-ups and what additional weapons, if any, players will be able to dual-wield, but that's all assuming this feature is even happening in the first place.

Separate from the akimbo weapons, Osvaldatore also said this week that the game would get a Quads mode in Season 21, and even more surprising, a Solos mode, too. According to the leaker, neither of these seem to be Limited-Time Modes.

While that'd be exciting for players if it did happen, it's worth recalling that Apex Legends creators Respawn Entertainment have been opposed to a Solos mode in the past. It was trialed long ago as a Limited-Time Mode, but Respawn asserted that a Solos mode went against the structure of Apex Legends due to balancing issues amid other concerns. Adding a Quads mode let alone a Solos mode, too, would also further divide the game's queues up which is a constant consideration when it comes to games like Apex Legends.

Respawn Entertainment naturally has not commented on any of the leaks, but we'll know more about Season 21 soon ahead of when it starts.