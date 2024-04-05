Fan-Favorite PS1 RPG From 1997 Comes to PS4 and PS5 This Month

A fan-favorite PS1 RPG from 1997 is set to return to PlayStation consoles this month on April 30. In the year 1997, PS1 gamers were treated to the likes of Final Fantasy 7, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, PaRappa the Rapper, Colony Wars, Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee, Tomb Raider II, Soul Edge, Bushido Blade, Armored Core, Bloody Roar, Ghost in the Shell, Monster Rancher, Wild Arms, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, Need for Speed II, Mega Man X4, Riven, Gran Turismo, Grand Theft Auto, and more. It is widely considered one of the greatest years in gaming history. The list above is impressive on its own, but it doesn't even include PC or games released on the N64. And it is also not even complete. For example, it is missing Front Mission 2.

Developed by G-Craft and published by Square (before it merged with Enix and became Square Enix), Front Mission 2 is a tactical RPG that was never released in the west, only in Japan, in 1997. The second mainline entry and the third entry in the series overall, it was well received by both fans and critics alike when it was released. It seemingly complimented this with a strong commercial performance as well.

As you may know, a remake of this game -- handled by Storm Trident, and published by Forever Entertainment -- was released back in October of last year, via Nintendo Switch. Now, on April 30, this same remake is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles as well. Given the game's heritage, the most noteworthy of platforms here are obviously the PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, the remake is apparently not that great or at least the Nintendo Switch version isn't, as this version currently only has a 66 on Metacritic.

Right now, and until July 12, there is a 10 percent discount off the game, which is normally going to run at $34.99. Meanwhile, a demo is available on PC via Steam.

"The impoverished People's Republic of Alordesh has been suffering a severe economic decline due to 2nd Huffman Conflict, which created widespread discontent among citizens," reads an official blurb about the game. Twelve years after the events of Front Mission 1st, on 12 June 2102, coup d'etat led by Ven Mackarge began. On this exact day, three main military bases and the parliament in the country's capital city were attacked and taken over. The O.C.U. responded to the attacks by sending their army to free Alordesh from rebel hands. Follow the O.C.U. military squads 'Muddy Otters,' 'Dull Stags,' and 'O.C.U. Ground Defense Force Intelligence Agency' and monitor the situation in this country torn apart by a ruthless civil war."